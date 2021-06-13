Sixers playing like an NBA title threat

Will they be healthy enough? That's the only legitimate question about the Philadelphia 76ers right now. If there had been any doubt about the balance of power in this Eastern Conference semifinals series, it was gone by the closing minutes of Game 3.

The starters were still on the court, and you could hear the sound of the ball being dribbled off the hardwood. The fans had long since retreated into the thick Georgia night. They left early, and you couldn't really blame them.

Over the last 128 minutes of basketball, the Sixers have outscored the Atlanta Hawks by 54 points, including a 127-111 victory at State Farm Arena on Friday night that left them two wins shy of the Eastern Conference finals.

The only reason the series isn't over is that pesky little question we mentioned at the top. Joel Embiid spent the final couple of quarters of Game 3 looking like a player whose knee is very much a concern. Danny Green spent them watching from the bench while wearing a walking boot. Where the Sixers go from here will be as much a function of those two realities as their talent. Through eight playoff games, they have looked like a team that is more than capable of bringing the city of Philadelphia its first NBA title in nearly four decades. The only unknown is whether they can keep themselves intact.

The most immediate concern will be the Sixers' ability to fill the hole that emerged in the first quarter when Green limped off the court with a strained calf. Green has taken plenty of heat from Sixers fans this season, but they shouldn't shrug off what is usually an injury that takes weeks to heal. There's a reason he gets 30-plus minutes a night. There's a reason Coach Doc Rivers opened Game 1 with Green guarding Trae Young. The 33-year-old veteran might not be the on-ball defender that he once was, but he still does a lot of good things within the defense as a whole.

Reality is, Green brings value on both ends of the court, where all of the options to replace him are specialist types. If you could combine Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz into one player, that would work. But that's not really an option, barring some huge leaps forward in modern medical science between now and Game 4. Otherwise, Rivers will be left to pick between defense and offense, with Thybulle's faulty three-point stroke all but eliminating him from consideration for extended minutes alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons. A more palatable option is the one that Rivers chose to start the second half on Friday night, when Korkmaz joined the first unit and played well enough to finish with a game-high plus-24 in 27 minutes.

While the team did not offer an official word on Green's status moving forward, calf strains generally aren't a question of degree.

"It's a calf injury," Rivers said. "Just with my doctor's degree, I would tell you that calf injuries aren't great."

As for the longest of views, the Sixers' most significant concern remains the health of Embiid's knee. He is a game-changer, even when the stats do not reflect it. His final line on Friday night was plenty good -- 27 points, 7-of-14 shooting -- but it was his presence on the defensive end that once again underscored the impact that he will have on this postseason for as long as he is physically able to play.

In Game 3, you watched Simmons frustrating Young's pull-up game with his length, and you watched Embiid erecting a one-man wall in the paint, and you couldn't help but think ahead to a potential series against the Nets. If James Harden's hamstring continues to limit him, the Sixers could very well be the favorite to win this thing.