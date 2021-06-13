State reports 91 new covid-19 cases as active cases fall

Arkansas reported 91 new cases of covid-19 Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s daily update.

Active cases remained above 2,000 for the second consecutive day, but dropped by 35 on Sunday to 2,077.

Another Arkansan has died from the virus, raising the official tally of deaths since March 2020 to 5,861.

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with the coronavirus rose by nine on Sunday, raising the current total to 206.

“If we increase the number vaccinated, we can reduce these numbers,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday. “Today we’ll have over 11,000 Arkansans rooting for the Razorback baseball team at Baum-Walker stadium. Statistically, thousands of these will not have been vaccinated. We can safely have thousands attend sporting events, but we need to increase our percent vaccinated. There are plenty of doses available.”

The Health Department has recorded 343,964 positive covid cases in the state since March 2020. Of those, 335,964 are now considered recovered.

Another 1,991 doses of vaccine were administered in the state, according to the Sunday update. Arkansas has given out 77% of the 2,663,300 doses it has received.

According to the Sunday update, an additional 1,273 Arkansans became fully immunized in the 24-hour period ending Sunday afternoon. A little over 31% (944,831) of the state’s population is fully immunized. This is below the 43% of the population that has been fully vaccinated nationally, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Friday.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Sunday with 19, followed by Benton County with eight, and Crawford County with six.

