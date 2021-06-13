State Sports Briefs

GOLF

Overstreet wins in his pro debut

Former University of Arkansas golfer Mason Overstreet won in his pro debut, shooting a 1-under 69 on Saturday to hang on for a 1-stroke victory in the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am event in Garden City, Kan.

Overstreet shot 3 under for the tournament, highlighted by a 71 in 40 mph wind gusts on Friday, to edge out Brandon McIver. Overstreet was the only golfer under par entering the final round on the par-70 course at The Golf Club at Southwind.

"It was a crazy week for sure," Overstreet said. "The wind blew about 40 mph yesterday and it was imperative to stay mentally tough.

"But I had my dad [Todd] caddying for me and we made a great team. It's crazy to win my first event as a pro and I'm excited to see where this road takes me."

Overstreet, of Kingfisher, Okla., won $20,000 for taking the top prize at the All Pro Tour event.

Tyson Reeder, another former Razorback, fired a 3-under 67 on Saturday and moved up five places to finish in a tie for 17th at 9 over.

-- Tom Murphy