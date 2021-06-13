UA staff expected back on campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- Most employees at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are expected to return to campus Monday if they had been working remotely because of the pandemic.

Campus officials announced in March the June 14 target date to have "100% of employees" returning to their usual on-site work. After an academic year with a majority of classes taking place remotely, UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz has said he expects classrooms and work areas to be at normal capacity this fall.

"A lot of us probably feel like we got more done at home, but we do understand that life needs to get back to some sort of normalcy," said Trish Watkins, chairwoman of the university's staff senate. The group works with university officials and administrators on issues affecting workers.

"Activity is definitely picking up on campus. It's necessary, it's time for us to go back. We're needed," added Watkins, director of grants, finance and human resources for World Trade Center Arkansas.

UA spokesman Mark Rushing said in an email that "a few dozen employees" have requested through the university's Office of Equal Opportunity and Compliance an accommodation to continue working remotely.

In addition, Rushing said "more than two dozen" workers have made requests under a new university policy for employees seeking what the policy calls "flexible work assignments."

Rushing said Friday that the "vast majority" of requests are still being reviewed, with a few granted.

Watkins praised the university for delaying the return date so that workers with children didn't have a major disruption during a year when many young learners are at home taking virtual classes.

The target return date is about 15 months after Steinmetz had most workers leave campus to work from home after the first case of covid-19 was reported in Northwest Arkansas. Some workers in essential services such as housing, transit and public safety have stayed on campus throughout the pandemic.

Beginning last summer, the campus took on a phased approach to having more staff workers return to campus. Many who work with students or help with research have been back for several months.

A mask requirement is in effect through July 27 but only for people not yet vaccinated, Rushing said. The unvaccinated also are required to practice physical distancing under university guidelines.

A June 1 case update listed a single active coronavirus infection among UA students and none among faculty or staff members.

As more workers return to campus, "available space for physical distancing varies by location and supervisors have been asked to use the university's guidelines with the understanding that it's the personal responsibility of unvaccinated individuals to abide by the guidelines when the vaccination status of specific individuals is unknown," Rushing said.

Supervisors can ask employees about their vaccination status "to help in planning for shared work and meeting spaces," Rushing said.

"We're also counting on one another to do the right thing and do the best we can in various situations to support the health of our entire campus community. For instance, if you're sick, don't come to work," Rushing said.

A new policy for UA workers adopted in May allows them to request ongoing "flexible work arrangements," though the policy "does not pertain to the location or delivery of course instruction" or office hours held by faculty members and instructors for meeting with students.

Workers must complete a request form that's then reviewed "through the employee's supervisory chain," with such a request subject to review by the university's top academic officials or "relevant vice chancellor," the policy states.

UA officials also have said previously that supervisors have some flexibility in approving temporary schedule adjustments.

Watkins said the university's staff senate provided input into the drafting of the policy, adding that workers had been pushing for such a policy update since before the pandemic began.

During the pandemic, "we were able to show we can efficiently and effectively do our jobs from home," Watkins said of the university staff.