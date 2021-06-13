OPINION | EDITORIAL: The Veep at the border

SHE MUST be doing something right. Everybody is upset with her. Lately, vice presidents of the United States are given more to do. The job seems to becoming important as the years go by. John Nance Garner once described the office as not being worth of bucket of warm spit. (Or something.) And it may have been as recent as the Jimmy Carter administration when the vice president, Walter Mondale, was finally given real duties in the position. Not that it helped either political careers.

Kamala Harris was given a real job, all right, and we wonder if she asked for this one. The White House has made her the face of its fight to stabilize the southern border. Last week she went to Latin America to see the situation firsthand, from the source—that is, from Mexico and the so-called “northern triangle” countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. And as Mayor Daley the First of Chicago once put it, they have vilified her, they have crucified her, yes, they have even criticized her.

The loyal opposition in Washington was going to criticize her no matter what. That’s what the opposition does: It opposes. And a loyal opposition makes good administrations better, and bad administrations gone. So what the Republicans said last week was par for the political course.

But the vice president was also vilified, crucified and even criticized by her friends on the left. Mainly for finally, finally, finally sending the message from Washington that immigrants walking, riding or sending their children hundreds of miles to El Norte is a dangerous business: “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border.” It was exactly the opposite message her boss has been sending for months. And Kamala Harris’ message was one that needed to be sent, if for no other reason than for the safety of those making the trip.

Lest we forget, on his first day in office President Joe Biden signed an executive order pledging to reunite families of illegal immigrants separated at the southern border “to the greatest extent possible.” Which is a fine idea, but if noised about, it was almost a given that illegal immigration would spike. And it did.

In a press conference in March, the still-new president but long-time Washington insider all but opened the border by telling reporters that he wouldn’t apologize for treating illegal immigrants better than his predecessor. And he assured illegals that his administration would take care of kids going over the walls by themselves. Several weeks later came this news from the wire services: “The Biden administration said … that four families who were separated at the Mexico border during Donald Trump’s presidency will be reunited in the United States this week in what Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calls ‘just the beginning’ of a broader effort.” If you doubt how that message played out in Latin America, see the United States/Mexico border today.

Enter the current vice president, who took a trip to central America last week, and said all the difficult things that needed to be said. Not in a spirit of meanness or cold-heartedness, but out of fairness and safety.

And by her critics ye shall know her.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-CNN) called the vice president’s comments disappointing and said, “the U.S. spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America. We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.” Ah, yes, the blame-America-first argument. It’s popular among a certain ideology.

TWO THINGS need to happen to secure this country’s southern border. And, as a president named Obama used to say all too often, “make no mistake.” First, make no mistake, there needs to be a better wall, even if it’s partially a virtual one with drones and cameras. Walls have been a part of civilization security since at least Jericho. And nearly every nation has them—even liberal western democracies.

And second, the situation in Latin America has got to get better economically, legally and politically—just as Kamala Harris said this past week. No matter how high a wall, folks will try to get over it, or around it, if they are driven from their homes by gangs, plagues and starvation.

The vice president’s effort to help stabilize the northern triangle countries with commitments from American companies such as Mastercard, Microsoft and others will be of much help.

Her comments last week should also be of much help. “Do not come. Do not come. The United States will continue to enforce our laws and secure our border.” She should write that down in a memo to the White House.