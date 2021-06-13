Washington news in brief

Bill to ban funds for 1619 Project

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reintroduced legislation Thursday to “prohibit Federal funds from being made available to teach the 1619 Project curriculum in elementary schools and secondary schools.” Released in 2019, the project coincided with the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African slaves in the Virginia colony.

While labeling 1776 as the nation’s “official birth date,” the 1619 Project seeks “to re-frame American history by considering what it would mean to regard 1619 as our nation’s birth year.” Last year, Cotton introduced another bill with the same purpose, dubbing it the Saving American History Act of 2020.

The measure languished in the Republican-controlled Senate.

This year’s version has the backing of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. The minority leader is one of its original co-sponsors as is U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

WWI Memorial loses big booster

With last month’s death of former U.S. Sen. John William Warner III, R-Va., the new national World War I Memorial in Washington has lost one of its biggest boosters.

The 94-year-old former secretary of the Navy and five-time senator died late in May, roughly five weeks after the memorial opened to the public.

Warner, who didn’t attend the event, had been a steady presence throughout the process. He participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking in November 2017 and testified before the Commission of Fine Arts in July 2018, urging commissioners to approve the design. Warner was also on hand in December 2019 when memorial construction formally began.

“He was always a huge advocate of what I and [sculptor] Sabin [Howard] were doing,” the memorial’s designer, Fayetteville native Joseph Weishaar, told the Democrat-Gazette in an email.

“He once told me his goal was to live long enough to see the memorial open on behalf of his father, so I think we were able to do that for him,” Weishaar said.

Dr. John Warner was an Army field surgeon in World War I. He returned from Europe with lung damage because of mustard gas attacks and hearing loss because of artillery bombardments.

Ex-aides with ties to state join lobby

Two former Capitol Hill staffers with Arkansas ties are joining one of the city’s influential lobbying firms.

Monique P. Frazier and Mac Campbell will be partners at Capitol Counsel, which was founded by University of Arkansas School of Law graduate John D. Raffaelli.

Frazier was legislative director for U.S. Rep. Mike Ross, D-Ark., when Ross served in Congress. More recently, she worked as a top government relations official for HSBC, a major investment banking company.

Campbell, a native of Harrison, was a staffer for then-U.S. Sen. Blanche Lincoln, D-Ark., and a candidate for Arkansas state treasurer in 2006. Most recently, he worked as a senior vice president at the Lincoln Policy Group, a consulting firm founded by the former lawmaker.

“Mac and Monique add real talent and ability to our team. Their policy and political experience, as well as their commitment to public service, are great assets that will improve our abilities to serve our clients,” Raffaelli said in a written statement.

