Work on a 2-mile section of U.S. 67 in Jacksonville will require a lane closure Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Agency crews will close the southbound outside lane of U.S. 67 north from Vandenberg Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting.

Closing the lane will allow the crews to install reflective raised pavement markers to improve visibility and lane distinction at the location, the department said. Cones and signs will control traffic.