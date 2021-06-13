Pulaski County notebook

Youth agency asks for water bottles

Pulaski County's Youth Services Department is asking for donations of water bottles for summer programs and events, according to a post from the department.

The covid-19 pandemic has put water fountains, normally usable for youths in after-school programming, off limits, the Facebook post said.

According to the post, donations of 8-ounce or smaller water bottles will be welcomed at 201 S. Broadway, Suite 220.

Questions can be directed to Whitney Dobbins at wdobbins@pulaskicounty.net or (501) 340-8250, the post said.

Maumelle to host job fair on June 21

Maumelle is calling all job seekers or businesses that are hiring to attend the city's job fair June 21, a Facebook post says.

The event will provide job seekers in-person connections with potential employers for more than 160 jobs in a variety of industries, the post said.

Job seekers should dress professionally, arrive with their resumes and be prepared for on-the- spot interviews.

Businesses interested in attending the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. can find the registration form on the city Facebook page.

U.S.-funds issues on agenda for JPs

The Pulaski County Quorum Court will hear two proposed ordinances on appropriating American Rescue Plan funds at their meeting Tuesday.

Proposed ordinance 21-I-34 seeks to provide premium payments for essential county employees and double payments for first responders.

If passed, 21-I-34 would allocate $765,500 in federal funds.

Proposed ordinance 21-I-38 would allocate another $635,000 to the comptroller's office and for capital outlay.

Justices of the peace will hear seven additional ordinance proposals during the meeting that starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.