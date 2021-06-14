2 men injured in separate shootings, Little Rock police say

A 19-year-old man was injured by a gunshot while driving in Little Rock Sunday evening, police said.

Dontevious Patterson was driving on North Rodney Parham and Reservoir roads when gunshots sounded around 7:03 p.m., according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Patterson was struck by the gunfire in the lower back and treated by Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services on scene, according to the report.

His vehicle was also struck several times, police said.

A 19-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle and was not hurt, police said.

Patterson was unsure who shot him and did not see the vehicle, the report states.

In a separate incident, a man was shot four times in Little Rock Friday night, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers were dispatched to UAMS Medical Center for a shooting report for a man who was shot twice in each leg, according to the report.

Perry Brown, 41, was unable to give a statement to officers at the hospital due to his condition, the report states.

Brown also had a 4-centimeter laceration in the bottom right side of his face, police said.

No further information is available at this time.