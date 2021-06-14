Big flies catapult N.C. State

FAYETTEVILLE -- North Carolina State Coach Elliott Avent credited his team's character for advancing to the College World Series on Sunday.

The two home runs the Wolfpack hit off of University of Arkansas Game 3 starter Kevin Kopps, including a go-ahead solo shot from Jose Torres in the top of the ninth, didn't hurt either. They accounted for all of North Carolina State's runs in the 3-2 victory, which ended the No. 1 Razorbacks' season at 50-13.

Torres' 10th home run of the season brought Kopps' masterful year and gutsy outing to a close. Until that point, he had allowed 2 runs on 6 hits and struck out 9 over 8 innings in his first start of 2021. Down 1-2 in the count, the N.C. State shortstop turned around Kopps' 118th delivery -- a cutter -- and his swing proved to be the difference.

At 103 pitches through seven innings, the right-hander returned for the eighth after freshman Cayden Wallace tied the game 2-2 in the seventh with a home run to left field.

Kopps was at 114 pitches after getting through the eighth, but that did not deter the Hogs from leaning on him in the ninth.

"Well, the decision was that he was still pitching really well," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of keeping Kopps on the mound. "That was going to be his last inning no matter what.

"There's not much difference between 114 and 125 pitches. It's all the same."

Torres immediately knew he had unleashed the biggest swing of the game, flipping his bat in celebration as he looked toward his dugout.

"He throws a lot of cutters, and I was pretty much sitting cutters all day," he said. "It's pretty funny. I just got off the phone with my dad and he was talking about, 'He was throwing the same pitch, the same pitch, and you were on it.' I was looking for something up, and I got it and put a good swing on it.

"It was a feeling I'll never forget until I die. It was awesome to experience that. The moment I was rounding the bases I was just focused, knowing we still had to add more runs because their offense is really great, then we've got to go play defense and get three outs. I just had to soak it up in the moment, lock in and finish the game."

One of the top 10 home-run hitting teams in Division I this season, the Wolfpack lived by the long ball over the final two games of the super regional. They also hit three off of Arkansas reliever Ryan Costeiu in the fourth inning of Saturday's 6-5 victory, turning the tide in that elimination game.

The five home runs allowed by the Razorbacks in Games 2 and 3 tied for the most over a two-game stretch all season. Oklahoma (1) and Alabama (4) combined to hit five in 8-5 and 16-1 wins, respectively, at Baum-Walker Stadium in March.

"He hit that one pretty good," Avent said of Torres' home run. "The first one he [fouled off] he kind of golfed, but hit it foul. I thought that one might have had the distance. But all I know is he hit it really well."

Opponents had hit only three home runs against Kopps over 81 2/3 innings entering Sunday.

Pitching with a 1-0 lead, Kopps issued a one-out walk to N.C. State leadoff hitter Austin Murr in the top of the third then struck out Tyler McDonough.

Wolfpack left fielder Jonny Butler fouled away an off-speed pitch from Kopps to begin his at-bat, then hammered a pitch over the outstretched arm of Franklin in straightaway center field. In the first inning, Butler flew out to the warning track in center.

"That one there," Van Horn said, "he pulled a little bit more and he got a little bit of help (from the wind). Christian still almost got it, but it got over the fence."