Calendar 6-1421

Monday, June 14

A&P committee to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's marketing committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Flooding assistance hotline open

The American Red Cross has set up a flooding assistance hotline for people whose primary address (rented or owned) was destroyed or received major damage from flooding in Southeast Arkansas. The hotline number is (417) 447-7180 and will be operational from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through June 17, according to a news release. When calling, participants should have current ID and two of these documents to show proof of address: driver's license, recent bill, mortgage statement or rental agreement. If documents were destroyed, individuals should let the Red Cross know. Details: Red Cross at 1-800-Red-Cross or www.redcross.org.