College festival kicks off summer

Southeast Arkansas College invited the community to its campus for Summer Fest on Saturday.

The one-day event combined live and DJ music along with 3-on-3 basketball, cotton candy, employers and food. President Steven Bloomberg announced the event as an opportunity for SEARK to "reintroduce the community to our campus," which reopened its classrooms during the pandemic this past school year.

Barbara Dunn, SEARK's executive director of institutional advancement and community relations, said Saturday's turnout was "magnificent." The college invited citizens of central and southeast Arkansas to the festival, as well as more than 50 vendors that were present.

"Employers are hiring on the spot such as Central Moloney, Saracen Casino, Arkansas Department of Correction and many more," Dunn said.

Dunn delivered the welcome at the start of the festival, along with Bloomberg, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and Mayor Shirley Washington.

"This is an opportunity to tell our community 'Thank you' and welcome them back to Southeast Arkansas College," Dunn said. "We have admissions, retention, advising and financial aid available to those who are interested in enrolling at Southeast Arkansas College today."

The college, Dunn said, mailed about 23,000 postcards and encourages anyone who will enroll in at least nine credit hours to turn in the postcard for a three-credit hour scholarship. For more information, contact SEARK at (870) 543-5900.

Trumpeter Jose Holloway, of the band Jose Holloway and Experiment, engages the crowd with a performance. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Nick Stafford makes cotton candy for an attendee. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Hill Harris, 16, of Pine Bluff tries out different moves on the basketball court. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Jamison Jones, 16, of Pine Bluff tries an alley oop on the basketball court. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)