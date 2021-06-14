Conway survey ranks drainage as top priority

CONWAY -- Conway citizens were clear when asked to name the number one area in need of improvement for the city: drainage.

The community of more than 66,000 is prone to flooding in many areas, blocking sidewalks and access to homes and businesses.

In October, Mayor Bart Castleberry and his team conducted an online survey asking for citizen input into what the community is doing right and what needs more attention.

What resulted is the unveiling recently of the city's first-ever strategic plan, a five-year road map addressing Conway's needs with goals to accomplish by the year 2025.

"This plan is an important step forward for our organization and will give clear direction as we continue the momentum of the past four years," said Castleberry, who began his second term in January.

The city government's plan is separate from the Conway2035 initiative unveiled last month. Conway2035, a comprehensive 10-year plan, was created by a partnership of civic and business leaders and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, also after input from citizens.

Castleberry said he supports and is proud of Conway2035, but the city government's plan has some different perspectives.

"There are many, many areas that the Conway2035 and our strategic plan intertwine, that are good, specifically economic development, trails, quality of life," Castleberry said. "Those are all great, but there are just a few areas where I see things a little bit differently. I place more emphasis on streets and drainage. One area, specifically that stands out to me, is the area of policing."

Brad Lacy, president and CEO of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Conway 2035 plan is very broad, with portions aimed solely at the business community, nonprofits, educational institutions or city government.

"So I think city government's plan is something that would fall under, or at times, next to portions of 2035. But not at odds with it," Lacy said. "As the recommendations from the 2035 plan filter down to the various individuals or groups that provide leadership in those respective areas, whether or not they are fully, partially or never implemented rests with those groups. Law enforcement is the city's responsibility and I trust the mayor and council to listen and lead in that and other areas."

THE PLAN

Conway's 2020 citizen survey had 24 questions and covered a wide range of topics including rating the city's strengths and performance, traffic flow, arts and culture, recreation and government transparency.

"It took about eight minutes to complete," Castleberry said, saying he was pleasantly surprised that there were more than 1,500 respondents.

Castleberry gathered city department heads before creating the survey to get their input to make sure no stone went unturned.

"Once we got the results back, I went back to the department heads to create the strategic plan," he said. "That's their areas of expertise. I trust my department heads."

The positive results of the survey showed that 83% rated the quality of life in Conway as good or excellent, 80% said Conway is a good place to raise children, 74% feel Conway is a safe place to live, 72% think that Conway is moving in the right direction and 71% reported positive customer service when interacting with the city government and its services.

Six areas of improvement became apparent from the surveys, the first being storm drainage, followed by street repair; recreational programming; culture, art and music; bicycle and pedestrian travel; and land use, planning and zoning.

From there, Castleberry and his team whittled the strategic plan down to four key areas: vibrant community, infrastructure, public safety and organizational excellence.

The "Vibrant Community" portion of the plan includes such issues as:

• Directing growth through appropriate planning, land use and the development review process.

• Designing and implementing citywide park, recreation and trail improvements.

• Hiring a consultant to develop a public art master plan

• Establishing a community-driven diversity advisory council.

• Establishing a mayor's youth council.

• And establishing an overnight emergency shelter.

Goals for "Organizational Excellence" include increasing general fund reserves to new levels; reviewing organizational policies; building communications with residents; optimizing technology; and evaluating staffing levels, compensation and employee recruitment and retention.

"We're looking at staffing and compensation across the whole city," Aaron Knight, Conway's chief information officer, said. "In fact, we have a committee working on it."

STREETS AND DRAINAGE

Conway has, for better or for worse, earned a reputation as a city of roundabouts -- a one-direction circular intersection that replaces the typical four-way stop.

The city has about 30 roundabouts and plans to have more.

"Even though we've paved over 100 miles of streets in the last four years and built roundabouts, drainage and the streets were still the number one concern for the people of Conway and that's something that we are focused on," Castleberry said.

The plan calls for executing an "aggressive" street improvement program that includes:

• Adding roundabouts.

• Undertaking major transportation projects that address traffic challenges.

• Exploring public transit systems.

• Expanding sidewalks.

• Developing a bicycle and pedestrian master plan.

• And addressing drainage issues.

City crews are constantly pulling debris out of drainage ditches that either floated there during flooding or was purposely disposed of by residents.

"The crews purchased a robot recently and went under the streets," Castleberry said. "They've pulled out mattresses, those big green recycle bins and even basketball goals."

"They even pulled out a big screen TV. Not one of those lightweight things either," said Bobby Kelly, city spokesman. "Somebody had to work to get it in there."

A lot of the blocked ditches around Scott Street and Robinson Avenue are starting to cave in, Castleberry said.

"What we want to do is go in there, rebuild those and cap them so that they will also be walkways," he said. "Then people can walk between streets and neighborhoods and we could also use them as trails."

Felicia Rogers, one of the mayor's aides, said about $12 million in federal pandemic relief funding will address the drainage issue.

"This gives us an opportunity to zero in on that part of the plan and address it in a heavy way," Knight added.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Conway has to be, first and foremost, a safe city, Castleberry said.

The plan focuses on maintaining accreditation standards for the police and fire departments; developing a plan for a consolidated communications and dispatch center; promoting employee well-being; and enhancing recruitment and training.

Conway Police Chief William Tapley -- who took over the department in July after the retirement of former Chief Jody Spradlin -- said recruiting and training a diverse workforce is the priority.

"We need to make sure that we have properly trained people to answer the calls when we get them," Tapley said. "We already have a relationship with [the University of Central Arkansas] with their criminal justice program and we're looking to expand that to other institutes around the area. We want to make that connection with them and bring in a more diverse workforce into our area."

Part of that equation is ensuring that Conway's salaries and training are comparable to other agencies, Tapley said.

"That's something that the mayor has been focused on since I've been here and will continue making steps in those directions," Tapley said.

The Conway Police Department is often ripe picking grounds for recruitment from Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments, Castleberry said.

"It's hard to compete with those departments. Like everyone else, they're recruiting heavily too. It's something that we've got to address because we are losing good officers and we need to stop that," Castleberry said. "It's a problem nationwide. It's a very hard time to be a police officer right now. I can't say enough about the Conway Police Department, the chief and the officers we have here. They're dedicated, hard-working professionals. We're blessed to have a tremendous police and fire department in Conway."

Castleberry said he differs in his opinion of the policing goals under the Conway2035 plan. While the mayor would not say what he was specifically at odds with, Conway2035 has a large accountability tenet that includes establishing an independent citizen review board and a greater focus on community policing and training.

"Some of the things that Conway2035 laid out, that's where I trust my police chief to make those decisions on who best to deal with the future of the department," Castleberry said. "That's his job is to implement vision of changes, if any, that need to be made."

Lacy, of the chamber of commerce, said he believes the city's strategic plans supports Conway2035.

"We have always enjoyed a good working relationship with City of Conway and it has been part of the secret to our success. In the world of economic development, the cities that win are the ones where the business community and municipal government share a unified vision for the future," Lacy said. "That doesn't mean that everyone will always agree on everything, but I don't think that we -- the collective we of government, the public, and businesses -- have ever stopped talking and listening to one another."