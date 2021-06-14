Dive teams searching for person on Beaver Lake

ROGERS -- Dive teams were out at Beaver Lake on Monday morning searching for a possible drowning victim.

Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said officials are looking for a female at the Prairie Creek recreation area. She did not disclose the person's name or any details about what happened, including when the person disappeared.

The Sheriff's Office, Beaver Lake Fire Department and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were among the agencies responding to the incident.