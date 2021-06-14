Flash points

FOR THOSE Arkies who’ve been watching college baseball all weekend, some news has been happening elsewhere. And it’s remarkable. That is, somebody should remark: FLASH. In the last few months, inflation in the United States has gone up faster than anytime since 2008. Some economists will say that this is to be expected when the world comes out of a pandemic, that long-suppressed demand would spring inflation into temporary action. But there are others in the finance business who would give warnings. Such as this from a Deutsche Bank report, and they should know: “We worry that inflation will make a comeback. Few still remember how our societies and economies were threatened by high inflation 50 years ago. The most basic laws of economics, the ones that have stood the test of time over a millennium, have not been suspended. An explosive growth in debt financed largely by central banks is likely to lead to higher inflation. … Rising prices will touch everyone. The effects could be devastating, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.” Those of us who’ve been warning of coming spikes in inflation hope to be proven wrong. We’d hate to see the 1970s again.

FLASH. The Iranians have a blue sea navy, and the country sent a destroyer into the Atlantic Ocean last week to cause a little panic in the American press. But the Atlantic is international water. Even a ship from Iran’s government can sail there. We doubt there is much reason for angst.

Besides, if the press is all over this story, as it was, you can be assured the Pentagon knows about this cruise trip, too.

FLASH. The news was full of the video of the French president getting slapped by somebody in a crowd. That was Tuesday.

Then on Thursday the man was sentenced to four months in prison.

What is this? Legal efficiency on the part of the French? How in the world does somebody get sentenced two days after the crime, especially in a liberal western democracy? Even in certain dictatorships, we’d expect more than 48 hours to get a hearing. On these shores, a suspect might not even have a lawyer in two days.

The AP reports: “While crimes in France often take months or years to reach trial, in this case authorities used a special emergency procedure to hold a trial within just two days of the slap. [The defendant] did not object to the procedure.” Hmmm. Sounds like a fast-track trial, with the accused’s acquiescence of course, is something we could use here.

FLASH. As expected, the president of the United States announced that this country will buy 500 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine, and give it away to other countries. Last week, the papers said that the doses will go to low- and middle-income countries over the next year.

This is in addition to the 80 million doses the United States has already pledged to buy, and give away.

We still haven’t heard any protests from American taxpayers. Maybe because folks in this country understand that trade is a global concern, and opening up the world’s economy helps business here. As a president named Coolidge once noted, the business of America is business. And this vaccine is a big investment.

FLASH. Yet another Marine officer has been removed from his job after a fatal accident at sea last summer. Nine service members died when a seafaring tank sank off Southern California. The story about what happened inside the tank was horrific, with troopers trying to find an escape hatch using lights from their phones, etc.

The major general removed from his post last week was only the latest. Previous stories told of colonels losing their jobs, or being reprimanded, and no telling how many field-grade and company level officers have been disciplined. And it’s likely that any number of them had no idea the problems associated with the tanks, or the condition of the equipment. But this is called accountability. The United States military is known for it.

FLASH. Speaking of the United States military, the Selective Service is still selective, for now. The courts are going to leave it up to Congress whether to require young American ladies to register when they turn 18. And it’s unlikely Congress will do that. Yet.

Of course, the policy has its critics. Including the ACLU, which said last week, in part: The unequal treatment “imposes selective burdens on men, reinforces the notion that women are not full and equal citizens, and perpetuates stereotypes about men’s and women’s capabilities.” First, yes, the Selective Service imposes a burden on young men. That is, they have to sign up. And if the bubble ever goes up, they might get called. This is a fact of modern life.

Second, the policy doesn’t say women aren’t full and equal citizens, just that most wouldn’t be full and equal fighters.

As far as perpetuating stereotypes about men’s and women’s capabilities, we’d remind critics of the current policy that the military allows women to volunteer for combat jobs today. And the standards for the PT test are different for men and women, especially when it comes to upper-body strength, such as the push-up test. And we haven’t heard one woman in uniform complain about it.