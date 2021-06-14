Four people killedon state roadways

A 37-year-old Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on Arkansas 294 in Lonoke County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Amber Jimerson was traveling westbound on the highway about 4:05 p.m. when her 2010 Volkswagen Passat was hit head-on by a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer that had crossed the centerline, the report said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jessei Collins, 29, of Jacksonville, the driver of the Chevrolet, was injured and taken to Baptist-Springhill, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A head-on collision Friday afternoon on U.S. 278 in Hope killed an 84-year-old Rosston woman, according to another state police report.

Syble McAteer was a passenger in a 2019 Jeep that was eastbound on the highway about 2:46 p.m. when the vehicle was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra traveling westbound, the report said.

Faith McAteer, 35, of Rosston, the driver of the Jeep, and Jesse Ryan, 23, of North Little Rock, the driver of the GMC, were both injured in the crash, according to the report.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.

A Fayetteville man died late Friday in a two-vehicle crash at North Gregg Avenue and West Village Lake Drive in Fayetteville, according to a state police report.

Juan Hernandez, 33, was northbound on North Gregg in a 2010 Jeep Compass at a high rate of speed when he collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro, the report said. The impact caused the Jeep to leave the roadway, ramp off an embankment and collide with a concrete barrier, the report said. Hernandez was ejected from the vehicle and died later during surgery at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.

State police reported that a 45-year-old pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-run motorist early Thursday morning in Pine Bluff.

Tyrone McClinton, 45, was walking in the outside lane of Arkansas 365 at 1:52 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle from behind, the report said. The driver then fled the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.