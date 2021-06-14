Gardening, friends, and fun

Our complaints about too much rain, quickly changed to complaints of hot and humid! Mother Nature sure flipped a switch mid-week and things got tough. There was no gradual change, we went into full blown summer in 24 hours. I think the humidity was 1000% . My yard finally got dry enough for me to mow Saturday, and by the time I had finished mowing, edging, weeding, staking, dead-heading and fertilizing,

I looked like someone had poured a bucket of water over my head. You can imagine that I was not looking particularly snappy! As I was finishing my last rounds, a car pulled up and asked if I was Janet Carson. I thought about lying, but oh well--that is how gardeners look when it is summer in Arkansas. We talked gardening for a bit, and when they left, I finished up a few things, then called it quits and went inside. A shower never felt so good!

After all that rain, I actually did have to water this weekend--the pots do dry out quickly.

With all the rain, I needed to fertilize since I am sure much leached away.

After fertilizing, a little water doesn't hurt either.

I harvested my first cherry tomatoes this weekend, and some didn't even make it inside. I also am getting loads of blueberries from just two bushes.

I love the Pink Lemonade variety and they are prolific this year. I also have Bountiful Blue and it is just getting started.

A few blackberries are coming in on my one bush--I don't have room for anything more.

In addition to finally gardening in my yard, I also spent a couple of days involved with flower arrangements for the Agriculture Department.

I ended the week listening to the virtual state MG Conference hosted by Craighead County.

Mimi Cox and her crew did an amazing job.

The speakers were excellent,

and I loved how they handled the garden tours virtually. They had over 400 registered, with MG's from Arkansas and a few other states, along with a few gardeners. These volunteers gave their hearts and souls into putting on a quality event and ended with a Halleluiah chorus. It was a long three years in the making, but they saved the day and made Craighead County proud.

Yesterday I finished up an interview and wrote stories, and got to visit with Jim Collins who was in town for Miss Arkansas pageant. I had found a present for him on one of my shopping trips and he loved it.

He already found a special place for it.

Life is moving at a faster pace each week. Life is good!

