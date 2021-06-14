OPINION | Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday, June 14: This year, the area of life that's been tricky for you will become a smooth, downhill coast. That's not the result of any effort made by you; it's just your time for cosmic love in this department. A state of ease becomes your default. You'll attract more of it, which frees you up to be generous with loved ones in ways you couldn't before.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your affinity for new ideas is at a high. Life will line up just the sort of mysteries that most delight you. Ask purposeful questions, and then listen and watch for clues that will help you put it all together.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The most powerful forces are invisible. We see their effects but have no idea what they look like when they are not acting on an object. You'll send invisible vibes today and thus align with the great powers of the universe.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You feel that the big picture is taken care of, and you handle the small issues that crop up with the confident grace of someone who's not too worried about the future.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The dogs own nothing and wag their tales every day — just one of the many spiritual lessons from the canine world. Enjoy companionship. Stay optimistic. And when you're happy, show it. You just might make others happy, too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Young children and others who haven't learned to be self-focused exist in a state of perpetual curiosity, constantly learning how the world works. You'll spend time in such a state today as you lose yourself in a discovery process.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't have to grab for a feeling, because feelings are fickle and will run when chased. Relax into how you want to feel before you have reason to, though, and the reasons will eventually show up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll deal with a certain level of inconvenience, but it's nothing new and you won't be alone in experiencing such a thing. The focus will remain on solving what's presented and learning as much as possible from it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): While looks, money and power rank high on many people's lists of attractive qualities, they're not what you look for first, and you'll be around those with similar values. Together you'll seek and find and share something meaningful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Packing too heavy isn't just a problem for air travelers checking luggage; it also has a spiritual application. Don't carry around yesterday or tomorrow. Pack what you'll need today — or, better yet, this hour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll meet someone disarming and be impressed by the small things you have in common. These shared preferences and experiences are representative of something deeper.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A world that doesn't know you will try to sell you the same things it sells to everyone. This is why it's so important to know yourself. It prevents you from wasting resources on the stuff that's not going to work for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): There's something you wanted and didn't get. There is no mystical reason for this; the cause and effect just didn't line up. You now have simple options. You can either experiment more to get the result or change what you want.

REBEL YELL

"More" is the cry that echoes through the last week of the season, though Saturn and rebellious Uranus square with warning not to let our greed make us gullible. Be wary of miracle cures, absolute answers or convenient excuses for common problems. The secret to getting what you want is effective action taken consistently over time.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "Would you advise me to return to someone I always believed was my soul mate? I admit we are both tied up in other relationships, but I still feel so strongly about him, and he feels the same way. It seems like the two of us would make a better match than the people we are currently with."

A: You are in a kind of fog. The feeling of infatuation seems overpowering right now, but it's not. You're completely in control when you want to be. There are strong ties between you and this Gemini -- and he has some confusion in his home environment that may be driving him to seek a "pure" romance in a relationship, only to aid his shaky identity. Your Mars positions are opposed, which turns the heat up but may also be difficult over a longer-term relationship. This man potentially has a strong influence on you, and you are extremely attractive to him, but your importance in his life depends more upon timing and other elements than your feeling for him. Be careful; your solid home life is the jewel of your current well-being. Look deep inside yourself and ask, "Would this affair really be worth it?"

CELEBRITY PROFILES

True to her Gemini roots, Lucy Hale will be genre-hopping through her many forthcoming releases, which include comedy, drama, a thriller and a bio-pic, too. Hale was born when the sun was in the sign of the twins and Saturn, Uranus and Neptune were all in Capricorn, the sign of business acumen. She now lends her star power to beauty-product endorsements and philanthropy alike.