So, about those raises

Great job, state employees. Some of you are getting a 3 percent raise but are also getting a 5 percent increase on your insurance. Let's see; 3-5 = ???

Good thing you're not a teacher; didn't they get a $2,000 raise and millions of dollars to bail out their insurance that was broke?

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Needed the laughter

Thanks for the laughs, you very funny people!

In these days of an Arkansas Monsoon, rural/farm folks could use a bit of humor. Two recent statements appearing in the Democrat-Gazette provided belly laughs out here in Soggy Bottoms.

A quote by the attorney general of Arkansas equating a court order concerning state Plant Board regulations of a certain weed killer as the "heavy hand of government" interfering with farmers producing food and fiber brought the loudest guffaws and hee-haws from farm country. That asinine claim seems to spring from an obsession of "big gubmint" because it lacked any science or knowledge of the ongoing debate with farmers and state/federal agencies regarding the use of certain farm chemicals. Thanks for the laugh.

The second knee-slapper was a letter to the editor from a fellow who claimed that Donald Trump was "colorblind." This remark brought laughter that was heard over the roar of a raging thunderstorm. I believe the person that inspired/incited an insurrection on our national capitol building by white supremacists carrying Trump and rebel flags in the deadly riot is certainly not colorblind. Following the riot, Mr. Trump's Big Lie of nonexistent voter fraud ushered in a very long list of state election laws certain to discriminate against minority populations. Every election-process expert worth his or her salt affirms this fact. Trump's Big Lie spawned unnecessary election laws that are about as welcome as a levee break on an already flooded crop.

But thank you for the laughs, even though they came through tears of weather-related pain.

HARVEY JOE SANNER

Des Arc

Questions to be asked

Just thinking about where American taxpayers will be in a few decades. Will they enjoy a better standard of living? Will they enjoy less outside control of their lives, free to improve their economic well-being, able to practice their own religion, and experience joy of individual success as we do today? Or will they just serve as directed by the elites?

I think that each of must ask ourselves some basic questions. How far can we as a nation go into debt? How long can we keep buying more than we sell? How many Americans are now dependent on government handouts? How long can the American worker support this system? How long will we be able to keep the elites out of our everyday lives? How long before the 10th Amendment means nothing? How many immigrants can we absorb without destroying our culture? How do the elites of government, media, business, and unions keep control of us and grow wealthy on our tax dollars, perks, power, prestige, and information channels? How can we return to citizen legislators? Term limits? Balanced budget? How long can we survive without an adequate police force? How can we make big government, big business, big media, and big unions abide by or comply with antitrust laws?

It is a sad day for all that this has been allowed to continue. Guess we lack common sense and are too greedy about today to care. We have ours and/or are on the take and willing to mortgage the future of the following generations.

Ask yourself: How far am I willing to go in selling my soul?

WILLIAM JEBB

Cabot

Think outside the box

We have way too low a number on people being vaccinated for covid-19. I think many of those holding back are doing so because they do not want people, neighbors, buddies, etc., to know that they gave in and got the vaccine. Whether you agree or not, some folks are hard-headed; they are aginners, social tuff guys and gals who don't want to be seen as giving in. I'm guessing at least 25 percent of them wish there was a way to get the vaccine privately with no records allowed.

Maybe we need to develop a group of anonymous vaccine stations throughout the U.S. where these folks could drive by, get vaccinated with the single-dose vaccine, and never even have to give their name or anything else that might identify them.

We are offering all kinds of rewards for getting the shot, but maybe this method would serve a group that we have not considered.

I've heard mothers say, "I'm not getting it until my kids can get it." That logic is not an educated choice. If they get the virus and have serious issues, who will care for those kids? I've also heard that there was not enough research for the vaccine to be safe. Again, an uneducated remark as this issue in our nation and our world may have had more scrutinizing than many, many before: WHO, CDC, major universities, private companies, on and on, have all done great research.

My whole point is: Think outside the box and try to find ways to allow everyone to get vaccinated. Just some thought from an old guy in the Arkansas River Valley.

TOMMY THOMPSON

Morrilton

Coming for their jobs

When John Brummett writes about frozen gardenias and dicamba in the same week, Janet B. Carson and Stephen Steed had better watch out.

JOHN BOYD

North Little Rock

A nation of change

Nearly 245 years ago, the colonies declared their independence from England.

The United States has gone through a lot in those 245 years. What is most significant to you? Tell us if you haven't had a letter printed in the past 30 days, and we'll do our best to get it in for the holiday.

