Lowell plans western sewer improvement

LOWELL -- The city soon will issue bonds to extend its sewer system to the west and to allow for more development.

The city plans to repay the bonds with money from franchise fees.

"You can't grow as a city if you don't have water and sewer service," said Jerry Hudlow, Lowell's finance director.

The bond sale is expected to raise $4.5 million for projects, and the city has estimated the sewer project to cost from $2.5 million to $3.5 million, Hudlow said. The City Council approved sale of the bonds in February, he said. The bonds are scheduled to be issued in July.

The proceeds will refinance $1,250,735 from a 2010 bond issue that built the Puppy Creek sewer system. Any of the money not spent on the sewer or the refinancing will go to the city's Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park, Hudlow said.

The city collects about $550,000 a year in franchise fees from utility companies as they pay to use the streets, highways and other public places in the city, he said.

City officials plan to use about $300,000 to $325,000 of the yearly collections to pay the principal and interest on the new bond issue, he said. The remaining $200,000 to $250,000 will continue to pay general expenses such as fire, police, parks and more, Hudlow said.

The sewer project will put 21,000 linear feet of pipe in the ground and cover 800 acres, Hudlow said. Engineering of the project is nearing completion, but a timeline for the complete project hasn't been set.

Part of the construction will include adding capacity at the Springdale utility's pump station near where Puppy Creek flows into Spring Creek at Wagon Wheel Road.

Springdale will maintain the new lines and equipment as it does within the area it currently serves, he added. The Springdale utility provides both water and sewer service to parts of Lowell. Rogers Water Utilities also serves parts of the city.

"I can assure you, they will be built to the standards of Springdale Water Utilities," Hudlow said.

The new sewer lines will start just west of Interstate 49 at Arkansas 264 and form a loop including the Tuscan Heights, Weatherton and Meadowlands subdivisions and areas not yet developed, but zoned commercial, Hudlow said.

The neighborhoods currently use STEP systems for sewer treatment. The city's long-term plan is to hook those neighborhoods to this project and send the waste for treatment in Springdale Water Utilities' treatment plant on Silent Grove Road, Hudlow said.

The STEP system was designed to partially treat wastewater before slowly dispersing it underground into fields at the plants, leaving the natural features of the Earth to complete treatment.

Lowell sewer customers won't see a change in their rates with the western sewer improvements, said Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities.

Lowell customers pay the Springdale utility a monthly base rate of $21.05 per 1,500 gallons and $4.63 per 1,000 after the first 1,500 gallons. They also pay a surcharge of $9.50 minimum and 75 cents per thousand gallons to retire bond debts Springdale took on many years ago for Lowell sewer improvements.

Lowell's sewer system is allowed to send 1,500 gallons of untreated wastewater per minute into the Springdale Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The plant can handle 24 million gallons a day, Ward said.