Police: 1 injured in shooting outside Conway convenience store

A person was injured in a shooting outside a convenience store in Conway Thursday night, police said.

Officers responded around 10:22 p.m. to the Horton’s convenience store, located at 2051 Harkrider St., according to a Facebook post from police.

There was an altercation outside the store between two individuals known to each other and that had issues in the past, police said.

The altercation resulted in a non-life-threatening injury to the victim’s left arm, police said. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, according to the post.

The investigation is ongoing