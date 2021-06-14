Mystery monarda, artemesia and blue star creeper

Monarda didyma– Bee balm is a common name. This particular variety is Jacob Cline -- a bright red monarda discovered in a garden in Georgia. It is supposedly one of the most mildew resistant varieties—which would help this year with all our rain! Deer resistant, this member of the mint family comes in a wide range of colors,

from red, to pink, purple and white. They can get 3-4 feet tall and wide.

Plant spacing is important for varieties that are susceptible to mildew—to help with air circulation. Best in full sun. Blooms for 6-8 weeks (or longer) in May and June. After the Boston Tea Party, many colonists took a cue from Native Americans and started brewing tea from the plant—thus the common name Oswego tea.



Silver King Artemesia – Artemisia ludoviciana.

This is a tough plant with very silver/white foliage. However, it can be aggressive, spreading and taking over a garden if you aren’t careful.

As with most silver foliaged plants, this one likes it on the dry side, with well-drained soils in full sun. If the soil is too wet, it is susceptible to root rot.

It is resistant to deer and rabbits. Consider growing it in containers to contain the spread.



Blue star creeper, Isotoma fluviatilis.

Blue star creeper has a spreading and mounding growth habit, forming a dense, low mat of green foliage. In the spring and summer months, blue star creeper is adorned with delicate pale purple to blue star-shaped flowers. It is being touted as a lawn substitute, but it is growing in with my zoysia,

spreading a bit more each year. It tolerates foot traffic and weekly mowing—it only gets 3 inches tall, so often the mower doesn’t even come close.

It also would work as a groundcover around stepping stones.

Notorious for being a hardy plant, this Australia native can tolerate heavy foot traffic, extreme weather conditions, and even drought.