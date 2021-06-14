New infections at 91 as active cases drop

Arkansas saw 91 new cases of covid-19 Sunday, with active cases remaining above 2,000, according to the state Department of Health's daily update.

Active cases dropped by 35 on Sunday to 2,077. Another person died from the virus, bringing the total deaths since March 2020 to 5,861. Nine more people brought the total of people hospitalized with covid-19 to 206.

"If we increase the number vaccinated, we can reduce these numbers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said via social media Sunday. "Today we'll have over 11,000 Arkansans rooting for the Razorback baseball team at Baum-Walker stadium. Statistically, thousands of these will not have been vaccinated. We can safely have thousands attend sporting events, but we need to increase our percent vaccinated. There are plenty of doses available."

The Health Department has recorded 343,964 positive covid cases in the state since March 2020.

Another 1,991 doses of vaccine were given out in the state, according to the Sunday update. Arkansas has given out 77% of the 2,663,300 doses it has received.

According to the Sunday update, 1,273 more Arkansans are now fully immunized. A little over 31% (944,831) of the state's population is fully immunized. This is below the 43% of the population that has been fully vaccinated nationally, according to numbers from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Friday.

Pulaski County had the most new cases Sunday with 19, followed by Benton County with eight, and Crawford County with six.