Bobby Read, a businessman in Brooksville, Fla., agreed to deed a water tower back to the city after it was accidentally sold to him when the City Council approved Read’s purchase of a small building with a garage at the tower’s base, which he intends to use as a gym.

Bill McFadden, a show-dog handler from Acampo, Calif., was briefly hospitalized after a van full of dogs he was driving cross-country to New York’s Westminster Kennel Club dog show was rear-ended in Wyoming, according to his wife.

Kevin Arnold, 33, of New Orleans, was arrested on charges including aggravated flight, resisting an officer and possessing a stolen vehicle, after police said he stole an ambulance outside an emergency room and led officers on a chase through the suburbs of New Orleans.

Vikas Singla, 45, a network security company executive from Marietta, Ga., was arraigned on charges stemming from a cyberattack on a medical center that involved disrupting phone service, obtaining information and disrupting network printer services, according to federal prosecutors.

Eric Fagan, the sheriff of Fort Bend County in Texas, said his office is cooperating with other law enforcement agencies in their investigation after an off-duty deputy shot and killed a man wielding a knife at an event at a Knights of Columbus lodge in Needville.

Jovan Young, 29, of New York is facing murder, attempted murder and other charges in a shooting that killed a 10-year-old boy as he was leaving his aunt’s home in Queens and wounded the boy’s 29-year-old cousin, according to officials.

Aubrey Trail, 54, a Nebraska man, was sentenced to death for killing and dismembering a hardware store clerk after his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, for whom prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty, met the woman on the dating app Tinder and lured her to them.

Christopher Demmon, 33, in custody in Aiken County, S.C., on unrelated charges, is scheduled to be taken to Hancock County, Ga., where he is facing a murder charge after authorities found decomposing human remains in a yard, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, was charged with four counts of murder in the slayings of 26-year-old Sarah Zent and her three young children, whose bodies were found in a home in Fort Wayne, Ind., according to court records.

