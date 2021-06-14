Pittman expected to name Loggains new TE coach

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is expected to add a first UA graduate to his coaching staff by securing Dowell Loggains as tight ends coach, sources familiar with the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

FootballScoop.com first reported Pittman was in the process of completing a deal to hire Loggains, who most recently was serving as an offensive analyst on Coach James Franklin's staff at Penn State.

A native of Newport, Loggains was a quarterback at Arkansas who lettered between 2001-04 before embarking on an extensive coaching career.

Loggains, 40, began his pro career as an offensive quality control coordinator with the Tennessee Titans (2008-09) before taking over as quarterbacks coach (2010-11) and then offensive coordinator (2012-13) under Mike Munchak with the Titans.

He served as offensive coordinator with the Chicago Bears (2016-17), Miami Dolphins (2018) and New York Jets (2019-20), where he was also quarterbacks coach. Loggains has also been quarterbacks coach with the Cleveland Browns (2014) and Bears (2015).

Pittman did not have an Arkansas graduate on his initial staff in 2020.

Loggains’ appearance follows the move of Cody Kennedy from tight ends coach to offensive line coach last week after line coach Brad Davis accepted the same job at LSU in his hometown of Baton Rouge, La.

Pittman has had a changeover of half his staff after one season, with wide receivers coach Justin Stepp replaced by Kenny Guiton, defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc replaced by Jermial Ashley, linebackers coach Rion Rhoades replaced by Michael Scherer, Kennedy sliding over to replace Davis, and tight ends coach Jon Cooper replaced by Kennedy and then Loggains.