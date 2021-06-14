Police make arrest in stolen-car probe

Little Rock Police arrested a man in connection with a vehicle stolen Saturday morning on Fourche Road, according to an arrest report.

Willie Demone Nelson, 29, of North Little Rock was arrested on the charge of theft by receiving.

Officers obtained video of Nelson in possession of a stolen vehicle they found at 7501 Interstate 30, near the Deluxe Inn & Suites, according to the report. The hotel manager told police that the suspect took off on foot away from the property.

Police found Nelson, who admitted to having the keys in his pocket, the report read.