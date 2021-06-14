Southern Baptists to meet amid quarrels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- As Southern Baptists prepare for their biggest annual meeting in more than 25 years, accusations that leaders have shielded churches from claims of sexual abuse and simmering tensions around race threaten to once again mire the nation's largest Protestant denomination in a conflict that can look more political than theological.

More than 16,000 voting delegates are registered for the two-day gathering starting Tuesday in Nashville. Southern Baptist Convention members have been a powerful force in conservative Republican politics for a generation.

This year's meeting follows weeks of internal controversies stoked by leaked letters, secret recordings and video rebuttals.

Despite claiming 14 million members, the denomination has been in decline for 14 years. Adding to long-term membership losses have been the recent loud departures of its top public policy official, a mega-selling author and several prominent Black clergy over issues that include sexual abuse, racism and the treatment of women.

Key votes on who leads the convention and where it stands on these issues will not only set the denomination's direction but also determine whether more people head for the exits, including Black clergy who see the denomination regressing on racial issues.

Controversy is not new to the meetings, but this year, it has reached a fever pitch thanks to leaked letters from Russell Moore, who resigned two weeks ago as head of the denomination's powerful public policy arm, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission. Moore was a staunch advocate for abuse victims and an ally of the denomination's Black pastors.

The letters and subsequently released secret recordings purport to show some leaders tried to slow-walk efforts to hold churches accountable for sexual abuse and to intimidate and retaliate against those who advocated on the issue. In the documents, Moore accused certain leaders of caricaturing sexual abuse victims as "at best, mentally disturbed and, at worst, as sexually-promiscuous sinners."

Mike Stone, a Georgia pastor who is running for convention president, is specifically called out as pushing back against Moore's accountability efforts.

In an interview, Stone said Moore's allegations were outrageous, especially considering that Stone is himself a victim of childhood sexual abuse. However, Stone said the fact that the convention is a loose affiliation of autonomous churches makes it difficult to act on the issue.

"The Southern Baptist Convention was not and, to a large degree, is still not set up today to do the kinds of things that Russell Moore wanted to see us doing," Stone said.

Amid calls for a third-party investigation of Moore's allegations, Executive Committee President Ronnie Floyd announced Friday that the panel had retained a firm to conduct it. But some pastors reacted with calls for an independent task force, saying they don't trust the committee to oversee an investigation of itself.

Another burning issue is how, or even whether, to address systemic racism. Stone is among those calling for a repudiation of critical race theory, while some Black pastors are exiting the convention in frustration over what they see as racial insensitivity from overwhelmingly white leadership.

Moore, who is white, says in a letter that his work on racial reconciliation led to "constant threats from white nationalists and white supremacists, including within our convention."

The role of women in ministry could also pop up after bestselling Christian author Beth Moore, not related to Russell Moore, left the denomination this year. Women are not allowed to serve as pastors in convention churches, but some members go further, believing that women should never preach to men or even teach them in Sunday school.

Beth Moore accused them of using those beliefs as a litmus test for theological purity. Meanwhile, the convention's second-largest church, Saddleback, recently ordained three female ministers.

How Southern Baptists feel about these issues will likely determine who is elected president. Stone is part of the Conservative Baptist Network, which accuses Russell Moore, current President J.D. Greear and others of contributing to a liberal drift.

Another leading candidate, Al Mohler, has been supportive of sex abuse victims but angered some Southern Baptists for endorsing former President Donald Trump last year and for signing a statement, in his capacity as president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, denouncing critical race theory.

Meanwhile, Ed Litton, an Alabama pastor, is supported by Fred Luter, the only Black pastor ever to be denomination president. The two are among the co-signers of a statement by a multiethnic group of Southern Baptists asserting that systemic racial injustice is a reality.

