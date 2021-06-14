State police: Hoxie officers injured in altercation

HOXIE — A man attacked and injured three police officers around 9 a.m. Monday, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

A Hoxie police officer encountered Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, of Black Rock carrying an iron pipe and walking at the Arkansas 367/U.S. 63 intersection.

Hatley was able to get into the officer’s patrol car and then began hitting the officer with the pipe, according to Hoxie police officers. Hatley got control of the officer’s gun and fired it, but the officer was not shot, according to the news release.

Once local and state law enforcement backup arrived, officers were able disarm Hatley, despite his continued resistance.

Two officers were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and a third was treated and released with minor injuries, according to the release.

Hatley was taken to the Lawrence County jail, and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.