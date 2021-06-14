State Sports Brief

GOLF

UA's Perico wins at Arnold Palmer Cup

University of Arkansas senior Julian Perico, playing for Team International, won the first four holes against Vanderbilt's William Moll (Team USA) and closed the match out with a birdie on the 15th hole for a 5 and 3 victory Sunday at the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Perico closed the front nine with a 5-up lead by winning the final two holes with a par and a birdie, respectively.

Perico and Moll tied their 10th hole before Moll won their 11th hole with a par. Perico regained a 5-up lead with a winning par on their 12th hole.

Moll answered with a birdie, but Perico closed the match with a birdie on their 15th hole for the victory.

--Democrat-Gazette Press Services