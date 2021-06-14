UA names new Bodenhamer Fellows

FAYETTEVILLE — Six incoming University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshmen have been named Bodenhamer Fellows, an honor that comes with $72,000 in scholarship money.

They are:

• William Herzfeld of Benton

• Jacob Holmes of Rector

• Jonathan Ivey of Greenwood

• Lydia Quinn of Conway

• Haris Rana of Fort Smith

• Ananya Vangoor of Bentonville

They were chosen from 789 applicants to UA’s four major fellowship awards: the Bodenhamer, Honors College Fellowship, Sturgis Fellowship and Boyer Fellowship, university spokeswoman Kendall Curlee said.

To be eligible for the fellowship, students must score at least a 32 on the ACT college-entrance exam and have a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher. Extracurricular activities and community service also are factors in the selection process.