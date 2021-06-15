3 Arkansas Kroger locations to close in July, company announces

Three Arkansas Kroger’s will close as a result of poor performance and struggling sales for over a decade, the company announced on Monday.

The stores set to close are: Morrilton, 1626 E. Harding St. and DeWitt, 305 South Whitehead Drive, both of which will close on July 17, according to a news release.

An England location located at 301 Pine Bluff Highway will close July 31, the release states.

“Every year, we evaluate our stores and their success in the communities they serve,” said Victor Smith, president of the Kroger Delta Division in the release.

The DeWitt location has 29 employees, England has 38, while Morrilton has 41 employees, the release stated.