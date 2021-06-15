3 officers injured in attack in northeast Arkansas; man jailed

HOXIE -- A man attacked and injured three police officers about 9 a.m. Monday, according to an Arkansas State Police news release.

A Hoxie police officer encountered Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, of Black Rock carrying an iron pipe and walking at the Arkansas 367/U.S. 63 intersection.

Hatley was able to get into the officer's patrol car and then began hitting the officer with the pipe, according to Hoxie police officers. Hatley got control of the officer's gun and fired it, but the officer was not shot, according to the news release.

Once local and state law enforcement backup arrived, officers were able to disarm Hatley, despite his continued resistance.

Two officers were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and a third was treated and released with minor injuries, according to the news release.

Hatley was taken to the Lawrence County jail, charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

State police, with assistance from the Lawrence County sheriff's office criminal investigation sivision, are conducting a criminal investigation.