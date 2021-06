A 21-year-old Alma man died in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday on Interstate 40 in Alma, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Hunter Morris was driving east about 5:30 a.m. when his 2005 Chevrolet ran off the road and struck a road sign and the tree line, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, the report said.