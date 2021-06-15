Claims against PerfectVision founder tossed

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James last week dismissed all claims filed in a civil lawsuit against Terry L. Fleming, founder of PerfectVision Manufacturing.

Rabekah Fendley filed the lawsuit late last year, claiming she was the victim of human trafficking and sexual assault.

The filing of the lawsuit and two others prompted Fleming to step down from PerfectVision Manufacturing, which he founded in 1979 as a supplier of backyard satellite systems. It now manufactures, sells and distributes an array of telecommunications products.

James cited a lack of evidence in dismissing some claims and the statute of limitations in dismissing other claims against Fleming, his personal attorney, and several employees of PerfectVision.

Fendley "is not a victim of human trafficking, as envisioned by the Human Trafficking Act of 2013" and also "failed to state facts that show that the named defendants knowingly engaged in the behavior listed," James wrote in her order dismissing all of Fendley's claims and lawsuit.

Fleming's lawsuit against a former girlfriend, Kaylee Cathcart, is pending, as is her counterclaim.

Brittany Risser filed a lawsuit against Fleming, almost identical to the one filed by Fendley. It is pending in James' court, where Fleming has filed motions to dismiss. A similar lawsuit filed by Corissa Withrow is pending in the courtroom of Pulaski County Circuit Judge Timothy Fox. Those lawsuits were field in January.

A fourth lawsuit against Fleming, filed in March by a plaintiff identified only as Jane Doe from Saline County, makes similar allegations. It also is in James' court.

The lawsuits describe Fleming as a billionaire who used "deception, fraud, coercion, drugs, alcohol and many other tactics" in his relationships with them.