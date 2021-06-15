Four escape Fayetteville townhouse fire

FAYETTEVILLE -- Working smoke detectors probably saved the lives of four people whose townhouse was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

"This was a close call for them," Battalion Chief Jeremy Ashley said of the four occupants. "We're thrilled that everybody got out OK."

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, he said.

Ashley said four people were on the third floor of the townhouse when they were alerted by a smoke detector. All four escaped and waited outside for firefighters. Ashley said the townhouses have a single interior stairway from the first floor to the third floor.

One man who was in the townhouse was taken by ambulance to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor burns and smoke inhalation, Ashley said. The names of those in the townhouse were not released. At least one animal died in the fire, he said.

One Fayetteville firefighter was briefly affected by the heat during the incident, but recovered quickly, Ashley said. The temperature at the time of the call was 63 degrees with 93% humidity.

Ashley said firefighters were dispatched to the townhouse in the 2800 block of Blackstone Crossing, off Shiloh Drive, around 8:02 a.m. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy fire on both the second and third floors. Ashley said the department eventually sent seven fire engines and multiple support units to fight the fire. One engine and ladder company from the Springdale Fire Department also assisted.

Ashley said firefighters from Springdale, Farmington and Rogers were assigned to cover Fayetteville while the fire was being extinguished. He said the fire was under control within 20 to 25 minutes, but hot spots were still being found nearly two hours later.

The fire and heat damage was confined to the single townhouse, Ashley said. Firewalls between the units kept the fire from spreading. He said there is probably some smoke damage to the adjacent three units.