Freshman All-American picks up tips from Hogs LB coach

Linebacker Melvin Laster will use some tips he learned from Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer during Monday's camp for his upcoming sophomore season.

“Man, Coach Scherer is a great coach,” Laster said. “This camp was really exciting. It really helped me a lot, like with my hands and stuff. He taught me how to guard the running backs, like stay on their hips.”

Laster, 6-2, 237 pounds, of Liberty (Mo.) North, recorded 79 tackles, 3 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 11 quarterback hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble and 1 pass deflection in 12 varsity games as a freshman for the Class 6 Eagles, who went 9-3.

Class 6 is the highest classification in Missouri.

Laster was named second team MaxPreps High School Football Freshman All-America. He was more than happy about the offer from the Razorbacks.

“It made me feel great about myself,” said Laster, who received his first offer from Missouri on June 6. “I’ve been working a lot to get where I am now. Just keep working and get better.”