General contractor approved for Fort Smith school storm damage repair

FORT SMITH -- The School District took action to address storm damage at one of its schools before the upcoming school year.

The School Board unanimously voted to use the Fort Smith-based Beshears Construction to complete repairs at Morrison Elementary School, as well as to declare the emergency, during a called meeting Monday.

Morrison had heavy damage from an EF-1 tornado that started in Oklahoma and moved through the north side of Fort Smith into Van Buren on May 3. The storm's damage caused the school to shift to online learning before moving to Grand Avenue Baptist Church from May 12 through the end of the school year May 28.

The district expedited selecting construction managers because of the emergency stemming from the damages, according to board documents. The damage at Morrison included roof, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

Shawn Shaffer, supervisor of construction and facilities for the district, said the damage assessment was done by an architect and engineering was completed May 6.

"The current estimate that we got from the architect is going to be $1.3 million," Shaffer said.

The Arkansas Department of Education informed the School District "catastrophic funds" are available to make up the difference between the insurance adjustment and the repair costs, although the district is still waiting on a report from the adjuster.

Shaffer said Beshears scored the highest during the School District's process to a contractor to complete the repairs, ahead of Wear Construction Management and Glidewell Construction. Attributes included on the grading rubric the School District used included company overview/leadership/presence in the local community, strength of team/staffing capabilities, relevant project experience, prior experience with the district and schedule.

School District Superintendent Terry Morawski said between insurance and state emergency money, the School District could pay "potentially very low to no out-of-pocket" cost for the repair work.

Shaffer said his goal is to get the Morrison students and staff back in school when the year starts Aug. 16, although it's possible they won't be back in their usual classrooms at that point. He confirmed for School Board President Susan McFerran that Grand Avenue Baptist Church is still available for the fall if the School District deems it necessary.