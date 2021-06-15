Harris starts drive to July 4 shot goal

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Carolina on Monday to kick off a nationwide push to vaccinate millions more Americans against the coronavirus as July 4 holiday celebrations loom.

Harris spoke at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center at a vaccine mobilization event, reminding an audience of more than 150 people that the vaccines available are safe and effective in an effort to debunk misinformation and dislodge skepticism that experts say have slowed down shot distribution across the country.

"They are safe, and they are free," Harris said. "They are inspected, and it is that simple."

Monday's visit kicked off a national tour that's part of the White House's "month of action" urging more Americans to get shots before July 4. Harris next heads to Atlanta on Friday, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan plans to make stops in Raleigh and Charlotte, N.C., today.

The U.S. on Monday neared the milestone of 600,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University, a number greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It's about equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019 -- and the true toll is believed to be significantly higher.

President Joe Biden acknowledged the number Monday during his visit to Europe, saying that while new cases and deaths are dropping dramatically in the U.S., "there's still too many lives being lost," and "now is not the time to let our guard down."

In the first wave of fatalities, in April 2020, Black people were slammed, dying at rates higher than those of other ethnic or racial groups as the virus rampaged through the urban Northeast and heavily Black cities such as Detroit and New Orleans.

Last summer during a second surge, Hispanics were hit the hardest, suffering an outsize share of deaths, driven by infections in Texas and Florida. By winter, during the third and most lethal stage, the virus had gripped the entire nation, and racial gaps in weekly death rates had narrowed so much that whites were the worst off, followed closely by Hispanics.

Now, even as the outbreak ebbs, a racial gap appears to be emerging again, with Black Americans dying at higher rates than other groups.

EXTRA EFFORTS

The White House effort includes an early summer sprint of incentives and a slew of new steps to ease barriers and make the vaccines more appealing to those who have not received them. It's aimed at helping the president close in on his goal of getting 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by Independence Day.

Some of those efforts, Harris said Monday, include partnering with rideshare services to offer free trips to vaccine sites, having pharmacies across the country that are open 24 hours a day and working with facilities to offer free child care as people get vaccinated and recover from their side effects.

"Americans care for one another. Americans love our neighbor, and in a perfect stranger's face we see a friend -- that's who we are when we are at our best," Harris said. "And for that reason alone, Americans are going to keep getting vaccinated."

The vice president's visit also coincided with the state's "COVID-19 Vaccine Action Week." South Carolina health officials are making a push to get state residents vaccinated rapidly, offering walk-in events at rural health clinics, pharmacies, hospitals and even breweries in the coming days.

South Carolina NAACP leaders and public health officials joined Harris at the community center, decrying how few people in Greenville had gotten shots so far.

The South is home to some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, with Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina all in the bottom 10 for doses administered per capita as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Less than 39% of South Carolina's population was fully vaccinated as of last week, according to the state health department. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the state has worked to eliminate barriers to ensure vaccine access in many nontraditional settings.

"Barriers to the vaccine is no longer the greatest issue," Bell said. "It is choice."

Harris later toured a pop-up vaccination site at an indoor basketball court at the YMCA of Greenville, where she spoke with staffers administering the shots and people who had just received a shot that afternoon. She was also scheduled to join a conversation about voting rights with community leaders.

NOVAVAX VACCINE

Vaccine maker Novavax said Monday its covid-19 shot was highly effective and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses.

The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put it about on par with Pfizer's and Moderna's.

While demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped off dramatically and the country has more than enough doses to go around, the need for more vaccines around the world remains critical. The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting supplies in poor parts of the world.

That help is still months away, however. The company, which has been plagued by raw-material shortages that have hampered production, said it plans to seek authorization for the shots in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere by the end of September and will be able to produce up to 100 million doses a month by then.

"Many of our first doses will go to ... low- and middle-income countries, and that was the goal to begin with," Novavax CEO Stanley Erck said. Novavax has pledged 1.1 billion doses to COVAX, the U.N.-backed effort.

While more than half of the U.S. population has had at least one vaccine dose, less than 1% of people in the developing world have gotten a shot, according to a data collection effort run in part by the University of Oxford.

The Novavax shot stands to become the fifth Western-developed vaccine to win clearance. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are already authorized for use in the U.S. and Europe. Europe also uses AstraZeneca's formula.

"It's really very impressive," said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, noting the new vaccine's effectiveness. "It's very important for the world's population to have, yet again, another highly efficacious vaccine that looks in its trial to have a good safety profile."

"The benefit of their formulation ... is it's remarkably scalable, so they can scale to a very high number of doses," said Matthew Frieman, a coronavirus expert at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. "It's not a super-strange production platform ... you don't need super-specialized facilities. It's stable, so you don't need severe cold chain" to store it.

Andrew Ward, a structural biologist at the Scripps Research Institute, agreed that once the manufacturing and purification steps are worked out for Novavax's vaccine, the process can be replicated in factories throughout the world.

Longer term, the addition of another vaccine with a different technology could add a new element to the vaccine landscape: competition and price pressure.

"This should actually put some pricing pressure, as well, when governments are buying lots of vaccine and have choices," Ward said. "The more players on the market is going to drive the cost down."

ENGLISH RESTRICTIONS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that the next planned relaxation of restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks, until July 19, a decision he said will save thousands of lives as the government speeds up its vaccination drive.

In a news briefing, Johnson voiced his confidence that the new date for the lifting of restrictions on social contact will be the final one as the vaccination drive is accelerated to counter the delta variant that scientists think is between 40% and 80% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain in the U.K.

"I think it is sensible to wait just a little longer," Johnson said. "Now is the time to ease off the accelerator, because by being cautious now we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions more people."

He said that by July 19, two-thirds of the adult population will have been double-vaccinated, including everyone older than 50, and that everyone over 18 will have been offered a jab, earlier than the previous target of the month's end.

The gap between the two doses for those older than 40 is also being reduced to eight weeks from 12 to provide the maximum protection against the variant sooner.

New analysis Monday from Public Health England showed that two doses of the main vaccines in the U.K.'s rollout are highly effective against hospitalization from the delta variant, which was first identified in India. It said the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization after two doses and the AstraZeneca jab is 92% effective.

"It's unmistakably clear the vaccines are working and the sheer scale of the vaccine rollout has made our position incomparably better than in previous waves," Johnson said.

S. AFRICAN SETBACK

South Africa's vaccine rollout has been hit by further delays: It will have to discard at least 2 million Johnson & Johnson shots produced in the country.

The vaccines were found by the U.S Food and Drug Administration to be unsuitable for use because of possible contamination of their ingredients at a Baltimore plant. South Africa was expecting to use them to inoculate its health care workers and people 60 and older.

The production of the vaccine at South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare plant in the eastern city of Gqeberha was eagerly awaited to give a boost to the country's vaccination drive. The factory has contracted to produce the vaccine using large batches of the basic ingredients supplied by Johnson & Johnson. It then blends those components and puts them in vials -- a process known as "fill and finish."

The plant has the capacity to produce about 200 million doses a year and had already manufactured 2 million. But they were produced using ingredients from the Baltimore plant and therefore cannot be used, according to the ruling by the FDA and South Africa's health officials.

South Africa has been the hardest-hit country on the continent, with nearly 40% of the more than 5 million cases reported by Africa's 54 nations.

South Africa has so far given shots to just over 1% of its 60 million people.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Liu, Linda A. Johnson, Maria Cheng, Pan Pylas, Mogomotsi Magome, Carla K. Johnson, Olga R. Rodriguez and Angeliki Kastanis of The Associated Press; and by Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post. Liu is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.