DEAR READERS: As I am drafting this column, the covid vaccine is being made available to teenagers and children as young as 12. Here are some things to know:

• The vaccine being given to children is the same, and the same strength, as the one being given to adults. As with the adult version, two doses are necessary.

• Side effects? They're the same as with adults: possible headache, fatigue and injection-site pain. Younger children experienced a bit more severe pain than older teenagers. Anaphylaxis (a type of allergic reaction) was rare but did present.

• It will be up to your state government whether the covid vaccine is required for students returning to the classroom this fall.

• Interaction with other vaccines has not been widely studied.

• Vaccinating even younger children will require more research. Adjusting the dosage is necessary.

Talk to your doctor and visit www.CDC.gov, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official website, for current information.

DEAR READERS: Let's make a fashion statement -- wearable technology. A watch-like device, a lifestyle monitor can measure how many steps you take during the day (1 mile is between 2,000 and 2,500 steps). Measurement of your heart rate, calories consumed, your temperature and even the quality of your sleep can all be checked. There are even trackers that can remind you when to take your medications.

You most commonly sync your device to a computer or a smartphone app.

P.S. These lifestyle monitors are also called activity trackers. Check them out.

DEAR READERS: When you move to a new area, or even if you've lived there for a while, make sure you know the route to the closest emergency room, what services they provide and if they take your insurance. This will save precious time.

Drop in for a prearranged visit.

DEAR READERS: This is an old school hint from my mother, the original Heloise (1919-1974). When you have installers, inspectors or repairmen of any kind in your home, shadow them. Ask questions. Be nosy.

These are services that you are paying for; you have the right to understand everything that is going on. Most workmen will be happy to have you "tag along."

DEAR HELOISE: On the road behind an 18-wheeler? Be aware: For the vehicle to turn right, the truck driver will have to be in the middle or left lane to have enough space to turn. Don't get stuck in the right-hand lane; it could be very dangerous.

-- Mike W. in Texas

DEAR HELOISE: During these stay-at-home times and staring at the four walls in my family room, I decided to rearrange the pictures and paintings. This gives me a change of scenery, so to speak. Submitted by an armchair traveler.

-- Bobbie P., Santa Ana, Calif.

DEAR READER: What a fun, fresh (and inexpensive) way to make a positive change. Be sure not to hang the pics too high; you'll want to see them close to eye level.

