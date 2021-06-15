Happy birthday (June 15): The new cycle endows you with potent influence, and you know just how to best use it. You'll outdo former performance records. If you take breaks regularly and often, high productivity will continue into your next birthday. You'll recharge and inspire by losing the hectic agendas and relaxing with people you enjoy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't have to know what to do next to get to a better place. It's time to try a few things out to see what works — or, more than likely, start eliminating the things that don't work.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keen observation takes practice. How do you know whether you're really paying attention? Devour the moment with your senses. Later, quiz yourself to see what you remember.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your mind has a mind of its own. Certain lines of thought aren't compelling enough to hold you, and others you can't seem to let go of them. Accept your thinking style, even as you nudge yourself toward a desired mindset.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You encounter feelings you can't quite identify. You linger in emotional states that fall in between the ones with names. There is opportunity here. Describe what you're going through, if only to yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a rest from the creating, scheming, inventing, plotting and improving; contemplate things as they are. It will be an act of solace, of stillness that is, strangely, also movement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Normally, you're more collaborative than this. But today, you really don't want people telling you what to do. You feel like you already know, and you're right about that.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're plenty generous with loved ones and community. However, the current arrangement isn't about generosity. The sanctity of a deal depends on everyone holding up their end of the bargain. You'll fight for what's right.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The ideas are flowing, and you have an unencumbered channel of expressing them, too. Be careful who you involve at this tender point in the creative process. Flesh things out on your own first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People offer you excuses. It's not even worth getting into. The art of focusing yourself well will come into play. Bring your mind's eye to what you want, and don't let it get out of your view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A sensation can be such a slippery thing that you can't even hold it while you're experiencing it, and neither can you recall it with sufficient vividness afterward. Frankly, this is exactly what keeps you coming back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The force field around you while you are sleeping or in a meditative state is especially powerful. Your dreams will be both vivid and revealing, even though it may take many weeks for the full meaning to come to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Today's highlight is the kind of scene that startles you with its warmth, like the spiritual sunshine that catches you off guard when you're waved at by someone you don't know.

LEO MOON SIGNS PERMISSION SLIP

There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. The recipe for happiness is so catered to each individual that to try to do what makes your neighbor happy would be a total waste of time. Besides, figuring it out for yourself is half the fun. The playful Leo moon is a permission slip to mess around with your options.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I’m a career-driven Leo with a Virgo moon. I’ve always been a hard worker and tried to do what is right, more or less. For all of my efforts, I don’t feel I’ve gotten very far in my career. I wanted to be a singer/actor/performer, and then I branched off into other areas of the entertainment business. I never really achieved my aspirations, though I’ve hit some minor goalposts along the way. Now I’m older, and I’m tired and angry that I wasn’t able to do more. How can I let it go?”

A: I don’t think you really can let it go, Leo. Being a performer is just a part of who you are. But right now, you’re looking back at all your training and efforts and considering it a waste just because you’re not walking the red carpet at the Oscars. The reality is that all of your skills and that special charisma you’ve developed through the years counts for a lot in job force, no matter what other role you choose. Stop focusing on what you didn’t do with your life, and build on what you did do and are doing. Attitude is everything.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Neil Patrick Harris is currently living the ’70s with back-to-back biopics harkening to the decade of his birth. “Spinning Gold” focuses on the record industry; “Anita” centers on the life of activist Anita Bryant. But up first is a comedy with a tongue-in-cheek title that’s been at times applicable to Harris himself: “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” Harris has natal sun and Saturn in brilliant Gemini.