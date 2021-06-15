Killer of wife dies before transfer to prison

JONESBORO -- A man who pleaded guilty to capital murder in the death of his estranged wife has died a day before he was to be transferred to state prison, authorities said.

Marco Clark, 37, of Lake City, died Wednesday at a Jonesboro hospital, where he was taken after a jailer found him unconscious shortly after complaining to a jailer of stomach pains.

Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said the jailer saw Clark sweating heavily and went to get oxygen and a blood pressure monitor, then returned to find Clark collapsed in his cell.

Clark had pleaded guilty June 2 to capital murder in the 2019 death of Melinda Colburn, 37, near Lake City and was sentenced to life without parole. Rolland said Clark was to be transferred Thursday to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Clark's body was sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock to determine the cause of death, Rolland said.