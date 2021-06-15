Bring it under control

As a physician, I recognize the absolute importance of getting our population vaccinated against covid. I also see the declining numbers of vaccinations both statewide and nationally, much of this due to a combination of complacency and denial.

This past week in Arkansas we have seen progressively rising case rates (hospitalization rates will rise later, so do not be deceived by the daily discordance). On the day I wrote this, the state reported nearly 400 cases, a three-month high.

I believe to get people's attention we would be well-served if the reporting included how many of those new cases had received both doses or at least one dose of vaccine. My strong impression is that we will find few if any cases of covid in the vaccinated population. Perhaps this data would change the minds of the skeptics and ensure an increase in our vaccination rates and the public health in our state. This would not be hard data to gather and would not violate any individual's privacy.

If we want to return to a normal, fully open society, we must bring covid under control long-term.

PHILLIP J. PETERS

Little Rock

Standards of justice

If you believe covid-19 came from some fellow chewing on a bat a few blocks from the CCP Wuhan Lab, you may have a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I believe the Chinese Communist Party, our media and the Democrats saw this pandemic as a perfect chance to get rid of Captain Orange, their hated enemy and America's biggest defender. Thankfully, President Trump has exposed our media and the deep state as the ones enforcing and defending two standards of justice; one for the elites like the Clintons and Obamas and Bidens, and the other for us regular folks and upstart non-politicians, like Trump.

I am the retired attorney who challenged Ms. Looper's recent misuse of the term "hearsay" and her apparent contempt for the hundreds of sworn affidavits used in legal proceedings concerning possible fraudulent voting this past November.

There are three types of sworn evidence used in court: affidavits, depositions and live testimony. Lying in any of these can result in jail time. Please recall that when Bill Clilnton lied in a deposition, he was impeached and disbarred, but the career prosecutors at the Department of Justice chose not to pursue this obvious crime.

As further proof of the DOJ enforcing two standards, we only have to recall how they vigorously prosecuted and jailed Navy sailor Kristian Saucier for taking photos in his submarine, but gave Hillary a complete pass on classified information sent by private email.

And how about the DOJ spending years trying to jail Trump's national security adviser General Flynn for talking to a Russian diplomat, but never a concern for John Kerry talking with Iran?

Keep writing and fighting, friends. There are more normal Americans out here than these elite woke socialists can imagine.

EDWARD CHEVALLIER

Horseshoe Bend

At this point in life

I am at an age where I read, watch, and listen more than ever. I consider other's opinions more now than ever before and don't excuse myself for not agreeing with someone. At this point in my life I stand back from the mirror and say I'm either really really smart or I'm really really stupid. I just can't decide which one it is.

Re natural gas ban: Yeah, you stay focused on that topic, little buddy from Fayetteville. The more problems like this we have, the less they focus on our Bill of Rights.

JUSTIN EUBANKS

Beebe

On Bar investigations

Recently, there was an article detailing the Texas Bar Association investigating state Attorney General Ken Paxton's failed efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election based on claims of fraud in voting. He was trying to overturn voting results in other states, which amounted to a monumental waste of energy and resources and an attempt to disenfranchise the votes outside of Texas.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined with Paxton's failed efforts. When is the Arkansas Bar Association going to investigate her?

BILL BAKER

Searcy

His revival is coming

God is sending revival to America; like Jonah it may be in the belly of the fish with seaweed and slime, but have no fear, revival will arrive in time. Who is blind but my servant or deaf as my messenger, that I send. God is so bright and we so dim, we are made in his image to witness him.

When the last trumpet sounds, Jesus will appear in the clouds brighter than the sun. The dead in Christ will rise first. He will send angels and they will gather his elect from the four winds. We will be changed in a flash, the twinkling of an eye; we will be changed from perishable to imperishable. Death has been swallowed up in victory. Until then, we must live out our salvation.

Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and strength. Love your neighbor as yourself, little ones love one another. Church, love the condemned. We do not get to condemn, for God's judgment is not published until the last day. God's compassion is as great today for the lost as the day he was lifted up on the cross for our sins. God has raised up mega-churches across America to rebuild the wall of revival filled with the Holy Spirit and rebuilding Sunday School into the churches' arms reaching out to everyone: the good, the bad, the ugly. His compassion is still brooding.

Revival is God's involvement in the midst of all our troubles. This is why you are raised up for a time as this.

B.W. FERGUSON

Lonoke