Little Rock board approves special election for proposed sales-tax increase

The Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday approved an ordinance calling a Sept. 14 special election for residents to vote on a proposed sales-tax increase.

The board vote to call the election was 6-3-1, with City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 voting "present."

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has proposed the 1 percentage-point sales-tax increase as the means to pay for an array of quality-of-life initiatives. They include major renovations to Hindman and War Memorial parks, more money for community-oriented policing and additions to the Little Rock Zoo, among other projects.

Because of a recent revision that was unveiled Friday, the sales tax would sunset at the end of 2031 after 10 years, instead of remaining on the city's books in perpetuity, as Scott had initially proposed.

A separate vote Tuesday to adopt an emergency clause with the special-election ordinance to make the measure go into effect immediately failed in a 5-3 vote, with two directors voting "present."

City Attorney Tom Carpenter suggested the decision meant the city could notify the county that the election is scheduled, but the county would not have to recognize the election ordinance until July 14.

