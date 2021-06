Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened Monday evening in the 3300 block of West Roosevelt Road, the department tweeted.

One woman was killed, police spokesperson Mark Edwards said. The murder occurred some time around 6:45 p.m. near La'Changes restaurant and in front of the Pulaski County jail.

No further information was available Monday night.