Will Dyer, the pastor of a vandalized church in Augusta, Ga., said the church “will absolutely not press charges” against the person who graffitied its buildings but added that he would like to meet with that person and “share a meal at the table.”

Verda Tetteh, 17, a high school graduate from Fitchburg, Mass., who had already secured a state scholarship and admission to Harvard, asked high school administrators to give the $40,000 she received from the school’s “General Excellence” award to a community college student.

Bob Henry, a board member at a yacht club in Rochester, N.Y., where a woman crashed a stolen ambulance into Irondequoit Bay after a 100-mile police chase, said, “It was surreal to see somebody come flying through, crashing through our gate and go into the water.”

Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the creation of fake online identities purporting to be former President Donald Trump’s brother and youngest son in a fundraising scam for a phony political organization, according to prosecutors.

Muhammad Ahmed, 45, a n e m pl oye e at a covid-19 vaccination site in La Verne, Calif., is facing charges in the theft of blank vaccine cards after a security guard noticed him leaving the facility with a stack of the cards, according to police.

Alfredo Franco, 54, a business owner from Sulphur, La., was sentenced to a year in prison and payment of more than $960,000 in restitution for submitting fraudulent tax returns for three years, omitting close to $2.6 million in receipts, according to federal prosecutors.

Curtis Watson, a convicted felon in Tennessee, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he pleaded no contest to multiple charges in the rape and murder of a prison administrator at her home on the prison grounds during a 2019 escape.

Stephon Duncan, 34, of Atlanta, an unruly passenger on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles who police records said had to be restrained and caused the plane to be diverted to Oklahoma City, was a flight attendant on inactive status, according to the airline.

Kylr Yust, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., convicted of killing two women, whose bodies were found in a Cass County field, was sentenced to life in prison for one of the killings and 15 years behind bars for the other.