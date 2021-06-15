Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Tyrone Hines, 47, of 1189 N. West End Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and possession instrument of crime. Hines was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,00 bond.

• Christopher Heal, 41, of 2231 W. Deane St. in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with burglary, theft of property, criminal mischief and possession instrument of crime. Heal was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Aaron Bremer, 26, of 5087 Bob Mills Road in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Bremer was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Mary Vogt, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving and theft of property. Vogt was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jordan Foster, 25, of 127 N. Willow Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Foster was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Sina Doctor, 31, of 409 W. Johnson Ave., Apt. B, in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary and criminal mischief. Doctor was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Ibis Dundee, 38, of 602 E. Huntsville Road in Farmington was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering, theft of property, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dundee was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Jesus Merida-Lemus, 28, of 106 N. 11th St. in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Merida-Lemus was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Randolph Norton, 53, of 418 N. Kansas St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Norton was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Justin Gomez, 33, of 403 Geneva St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. Gomez was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Tyrone Lyons 31, of 4193 W. Santa Maria Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and terroristic act. Lyons was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Channing Jeffcoat, 30, of 202 Butler St. in Central City was arrested Friday in connection with forgery. Jeffcoat was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Marcus Schultz, 38, of 117700 Beav O Rama Road in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Schultz was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jonathan Self, 45, of 14020 Goose Creek Road in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Self was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.