NWA outdoor briefs

Museum goes fishing

A new exhibit, "Gone Fishing!" opens today at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., in Springdale.

The exhibit includes information panels and 30 photographs, which explore the rich history of fishing in Northwest Arkansas and the Ozarks. Fishing on the White River before and after Beaver Lake filled in the mid-1960s is part of the exhibit. Angling on the region's small lakes and streams is also highlighted.

Admission is free. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the museum at 479-750-8165.

Series offers rides, programs

The Fayetteville Adventure Series features group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors this summer.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. Most rides will be 15 to 20 miles with 1,000 to 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cost is $30. All rides begin and end at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center on the downtown square.

Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop on Block Avenue in Fayetteville.

For more information on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.

Team wins at Beaver Lake

Willie Villines and Johnny Brewer won the Fish with a Veteran bass tournament held June 5 at Beaver Lake. Their five bass weighed 13.75 pounds.

Scotty Parsons and Mark Moore were second with five bass at 12.21 pounds. Ronnie Eldridge and Travis Swenka placed third with five bass at 11.06 pounds. Wade Reed and Anthony Mason had big bass at 4.59 pounds.

A veteran or active military service member was part of each two-angler team.

Botonists talk plants

Botanists Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell will present a free program from 1 to 3 p.m. June 26 in support of the book, "Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas.

The program will be at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

This will be an in-person program by two of the book's authors.

Drive funds campsite work

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store, through June 30, her name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.