100 years ago

June 15, 1921

• The Arkansas River Oil Development Company received the promise of $4,500 the purchase of leases, at a meeting at the city hall in North Little Rock, attended by about 50 persons. The company plans to divide its holding of leases into lots of less than an acre each and to sell a drilling site to each purchaser, who then will have any interest in the two wells, which are to be drilled by the company. The price of a site is $10. As many can be bought as the purchaser desires. The highest amount pledged was $1,000.

50 years ago

June 15, 1971

• Cab drivers who started picketing the Black and White Cab Company at 1010 West Markham Street at midnight Sunday came to terms with the Company at noon Monday, according to John Wesley Hall, owner of the company, and L. W. Webber of 9613 Base Line Road, a spokesman for the cab drivers. Hall said he agreed not to levy a 1-cent-a-mile rate on mileage the drivers accumulate. The drivers had been protesting the rate which was placed on their cars last week. The rate would have cost the drivers between $1.25 and $2.50 a day.

25 years ago

June 15, 1996

• The state's proposed settlement with hearing-impaired Arkansans, reached Friday, will resolve a federal class-action suit and allows numerous accommodations for deaf jurors, if accepted at a fairness hearing. Use of a sign-language interpreter, captioning and "reasonable auxiliary aid for the hearing impaired or a reader for the visually impaired" are among the remedies in a 1995 state law, which all parties in the suit accept. The state, through the Administrative Office of Courts, is responsible for providing and financing the accommodations. In addition, the state will pay Janet L. Pulliam, attorney for the Arkansas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, $35,000 in fees.

10 years ago

June 15, 2011

• After a five-year drug investigation, federal authorities Tuesday announced that 20 people, including a Benton attorney and three Arkansas Lottery winners, have been indicted in a methamphetamine distribution ring. The investigation, aptly named "Operation Big Winner," netted 10 arrests Tuesday morning which followed seven arrests last Friday, when investigators pulled a 6-pound package of methamphetamine from a piece of PVC pipe buried in a flower bed in Kensett. "[Law enforcement agencies took] down a very large drug trafficking organization based here in central Arkansas," said Eastern District U.S. Attorney Christopher Thyer during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.