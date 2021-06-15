OTHERS SAY: Safety in the Capitol is paramount

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., has been slapped with a $5,000 fine for deliberately bypassing a metal detector screening in the Capitol while on his way to cast a vote last month. A staff member for the congressman said he plans to appeal the fine.

Instead, Smucker should pay the fine, acknowledge his error in judgment and apologize to the security people whose attempts to get him to pass through the detectors were ignored.

A report by Capitol Police security officers released by the House Ethics Committee said Smucker disregarded two officers who tried to get his attention to complete the screening. He entered the House chamber then returned for the screening after casting a vote.

The security measures were put in place after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and are there for the safety of elected officials such as Smucker as well as the thousands of congressional and support staff who work in the building. If the Jan. 6 attack taught us nothing else, it showed the need for better and more vigilant security.

Stricter security measures have been part of our daily lives even before Jan. 6. The delays are a small price to pay for safety. Attempts like Smucker's to circumvent safety measures are a slap in the face to the people who are doing their best to protect everyone.