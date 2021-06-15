Rogers Adult Wellness Center opens

ROGERS -- Adult Wellness Center members returned Monday to some in-person fitness classes and activities for the first time since March 2020.

The center, which offers fitness and social activities for adults over 50, is opening in phases with modified hours and services. It's Rogers' last public facility to open because of the high-risk demographic it serves, according to Mayor Greg Hines.

"It's heartwarming," Hines said. "So many people in our community rely on that amenity, not only for physical health and for mental health, but for a place to congregate with friends and different groups that meet there."

Staff members began working on an opening plan in February. It opened under a much less strict set of guidelines than initially anticipated because so many of the covid restrictions have been lifted, Hines said. City employees had the opportunity to get covid-19 vaccines by April if they chose, and enrollment began in May, he said.

Director Leslie Ossenfort said Monday water exercise classes were available on a modified schedule and fitness equipment, the walking track and athletic facilities were open. Social and educational activities have yet to resume, she said.

Both members and staff are excited to be back, Ossenfort said as she walked the halls, greeting familiar faces.

"It's really a treat to be here," said Danny Daniel, who was preparing to play pickleball with Bill Oberto. Daniel said he's been coming to the center since 2016 to play the sport and use the fitness equipment.

Oberto, a member since 2009, said he was coming to the center four or five days a week before the pandemic to play pickleball, swim and do other fitness activities.

"It's a family really. I missed the people here," Oberto said. "It's great to be back. We're very blessed."

Debbie Christian, a retired teacher from Texas, said she started coming to the center in 2018 after receiving a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes. In addition to getting help to become more physically active, she found a group of new friends. During the pandemic, she continued exercising by walking around her apartment complex and doing some of the center's online classes, but it wasn't the same, she said.

"It just feels so good to be back," she said.

Before the pandemic, the center had more than 9,000 members and served 1,000 to 1,500 people a day, depending on the season, Ossenfort said. She hopes many of the members will return.

The center followed the governor's guidance for opening gyms and facilities serving older people, she said. While the center serves people over 50, most members are over 65, and many also have chronic health conditions and compromised immune systems, she said.

The center is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and requiring people who aren't vaccinated to wear a mask, Ossenfort said. Fitness equipment has been moved 12 feet apart, so most of the center's rooms are being used for equipment, she said.

Ossenfort hopes after the first week staff can begin to get feedback from members to see how comfortable they feel and to see which recreational activities they would like to return first.

The more than 100 volunteers who help keep the center running haven't returned yet, but Ossenfort said she would like to ease them back into work soon.

"It's quite a community here, it's not just a gym," Ossenfort said. "I think that is what a lot of people were referring to here. It's not just going to work out. They miss the socialization, and they miss their friends. They miss the community of people that are here, so we hope to get that feeling back as soon as we can by having all the social stuff we are normally known for."

Marge Wallace of Bentonville (bottom right) participates in a water aerobics class, Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Adult Wellness Center in Rogers.

Debbie Christian participates in a fitness class, Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Adult Wellness Center in Rogers.

Sue Yarbrough of Rogers participates in a fitness class, Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Adult Wellness Center in Rogers.